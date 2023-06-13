Ajei Gopal Sells 52,221 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.23. 475,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $336.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

