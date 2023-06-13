Algorand Market Cap Hits $826.31 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $826.31 million and $30.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00045534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00033383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,634,742,521 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,365,691 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

