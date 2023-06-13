AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Sells $28,453.80 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,512 shares in the company, valued at $730,447.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AlloVir Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 164,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,990. The company has a market cap of $531.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.71. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Separately, SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir in the first quarter worth $4,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,333,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 574,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 352,919 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AlloVir by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,369,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 323,256 shares in the last quarter.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

