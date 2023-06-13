Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock remained flat at $34.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 713,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,098. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.