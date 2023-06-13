Allstate Investment Management Co. Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,885. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

