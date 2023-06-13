Allstate Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB traded up $5.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,040. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

