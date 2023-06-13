Altria Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 362,709 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,605% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,273 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,102,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

