Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Director William F. Concannon Buys 41,600 Shares

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) Director William F. Concannon acquired 41,600 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $225,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,342.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AMPS traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,563. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $905.60 million, a PE ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

