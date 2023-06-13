Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

