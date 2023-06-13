American Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,416 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,077,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up approximately 1.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned 4.17% of Kornit Digital worth $47,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Kornit Digital stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,264. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Barclays lowered Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

