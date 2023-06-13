American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Morningstar accounts for 1.6% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $39,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $728,863.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,422,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,257,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $728,863.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,422,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,257,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $222,156.31. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,433,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,669,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,628. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,974. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

