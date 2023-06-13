American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 4.4% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $112,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $57,604,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $33,981,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $26,548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $24,857,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 511,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after buying an additional 144,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.96. The stock had a trading volume of 41,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,132. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average is $139.28.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

