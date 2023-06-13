American Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,514 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 56,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 794,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 191,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 447,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,598. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.