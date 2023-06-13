American Capital Management Inc. Has $31.80 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,138 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems accounts for about 1.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Commvault Systems worth $31,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. 27,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,764. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $72.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,108,054.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,274 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,798.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,589 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

