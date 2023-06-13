American Capital Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 62,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.