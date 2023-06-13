American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.19.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

