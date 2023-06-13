Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Head to Head Analysis

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -4,090.69% -52.55% -47.61% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 17.96% 18.37% 12.89%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $4.74 million 239.83 -$163.92 million ($3.28) -6.41 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $498.99 million 4.57 $91.39 million $1.79 26.39

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.25%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.31%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment offers RHI API and porcine insulin API for external customers and internal product development. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

