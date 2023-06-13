Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target at $48.33

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after buying an additional 1,109,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.