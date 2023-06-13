Analysts Set Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Price Target at $492.50

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $492.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Darktrace Price Performance

Shares of DRKTF stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Darktrace has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

