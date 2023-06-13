Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $45.14

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Open Text has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 985.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 405,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after buying an additional 368,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,799,000 after buying an additional 3,753,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,919,000 after buying an additional 4,147,818 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

