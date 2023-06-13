Analyzing Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) & Its Peers

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 695 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Spade Acquisition N/A -56.06% 3.17% Black Spade Acquisition Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Spade Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Spade Acquisition Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.74%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

52.1% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Spade Acquisition N/A $12.02 million 41.32 Black Spade Acquisition Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 5.98

Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Black Spade Acquisition. Black Spade Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the entertainment industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

