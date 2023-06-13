Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.
AND has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.96.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:AND traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,399. The firm has a market capitalization of C$903.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.64. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$55.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03.
Insider Transactions at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.