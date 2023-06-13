Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.34 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $477,149.50 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00045584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00033393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.