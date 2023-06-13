Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFT stock remained flat at $12.58 on Tuesday. 38,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,221. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 105,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

