Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P cut its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,882,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 4.81% of Arconic worth $103,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,745,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 606,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,808 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Price Performance

NYSE ARNC opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.