Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 1.7% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $31,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME stock opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $151.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

