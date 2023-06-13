Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.4% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insider Activity

Chubb Price Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

