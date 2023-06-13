Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 594,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 301,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 175,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $121,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,946.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,168 shares of company stock worth $1,905,202 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Tenable’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

