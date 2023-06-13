Aristotle Capital Management LLC Buys 3,153,471 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15,190.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,153,471 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of U.S. Bancorp worth $138,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

