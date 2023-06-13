Aristotle Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,776 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SCI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.14. 82,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.