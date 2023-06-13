Aristotle Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,402,089 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,772. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.