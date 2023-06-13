Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 209.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 804,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187,978. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

