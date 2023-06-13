Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $17,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. 23,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,995. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

