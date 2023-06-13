Aristotle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,082,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 462,893 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up 2.0% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned about 5.78% of Cincinnati Financial worth $929,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

