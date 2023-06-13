Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 1,145,185 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,490,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,185 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 3.4% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 3.85% of Corteva worth $1,615,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 94,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 63,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

