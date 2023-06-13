Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 157,082 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,225,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,082 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 4.96% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $595,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.76%.

ELS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

