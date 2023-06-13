Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 197,043 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,043 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 2.5% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,200,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,674,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,379,000 after purchasing an additional 230,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $363.09 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.11 and a 200-day moving average of $322.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.