Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 230,027 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230,027 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $807,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

