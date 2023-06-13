Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 627,081 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,076,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627,081 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $1,114,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after buying an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after buying an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,102,000 after buying an additional 183,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

NYSE XYL opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

