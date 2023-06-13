ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0540 on Top Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, ASD has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $35.65 million and $4.11 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

