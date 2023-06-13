Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

NASDAQ APWC opened at $1.78 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.