Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $7.51 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $526.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

