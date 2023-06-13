Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.13.
Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $7.51 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $526.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.10.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.
