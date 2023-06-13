Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Purchased by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.12% of Assertio worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Assertio by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,103 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Assertio by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 494,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,462. The stock has a market cap of $333.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 52.50% and a net margin of 59.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASRT. BWS Financial raised their target price on Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assertio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $651,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assertio news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $651,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assertio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

