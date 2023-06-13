Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,853,000 after acquiring an additional 214,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $33,639,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $165.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.55. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

