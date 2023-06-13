Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 481,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 85,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 387,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.65. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.44 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

See Also

