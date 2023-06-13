Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up about 2.5% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.34. 26,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,637. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and sold 98,343 shares worth $21,267,844. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

