AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SOGU) Short Interest Update

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SOGU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ SOGU opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (SOGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The De-SPAC index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides inverse exposure to the daily performance of The De-SPAC Index. SOGU was launched on May 19, 2021 and is managed by AXS Investments.

