Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,329 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $437.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

