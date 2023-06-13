Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,658,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,790,000 after buying an additional 252,905 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 303,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 214,196 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 435,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 94,070 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 787,630 shares of company stock worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

