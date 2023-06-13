Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,020 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 191,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

